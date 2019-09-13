Sports
Tim Tebow believes Fair Pay to Play Act “changes what’s special about college football”
Tim Tebow spent four seasons as the cult-hero quarterback for the University of Florida and is what you could call the model NCAA student-athlete.
On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” the former Heisman winner turned into an NCAA Boy Scout in defending the NCAA’s resistance to California’s Fair Pay to Play Act.
Friday’s appearance on the show continues the discussion of the somewhat-controversial bill that passed in the California Senate this week. The bill, if signed into law, would give student-athletes a chance hire agents and sign endorsement deals.
The NCAA has called this bill “harmful” and said it would” affect interstate commerce”.
The NCAA, and even Tebow’s reaction, should not be shocking.
There is a segment of the pro-college sports crowd that wants to make sure these student-athletes in all revenue and Olympic sports have the same “traditional experiences” they did. That traditional experience involves making no money, working around the clock and perhaps being cheered by adoring fans.
In the age of multi-million dollar TV deals for college football and basketball and billions of dollars of merchandise and tickets sales, the days of glorifying “amateurism” are dying.
The NCAA’s grip on tradition is slipping fast, and it knows it.
