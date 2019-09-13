New Washington Huskies uniforms unveiled for both mens and womens basketball teams

The Dawg Pack holds up their hands as University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) shoots a three-point-shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Adidas and the Washington Huskies decided to drop some heat on a Friday in the form of new threads for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams this coming season.

Adidas and the university have been slowly unveiling the new gear for each of UW’s athletic programs since the 10-year deal between the pair became official in July of this year. Friday, it was time for the basketball squads to show their new gear.

First here are the new UW Women’s Basketball team uniforms.

And here’s the new uniforms for the UW Men’s Basketball team.

Let us know what you think of how the new uniforms.