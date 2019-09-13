Lincoln falls to Lake Stevens 35-26

Lincoln’s Julien Simon rushes in the second quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Troy Atkin hits Lake Stevens’ Skyler Reyna after a fumble in the first quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jasiah Snow-Marshall avoids a tackle after a catch in the first quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lake Stevens Sergio Pelayo (26) can’t pull down a catch while defended by Lincoln’s Kareem Butler in the first quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) walks away from the play as Lake Stevens scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Victor Bautista comes up with a fumble recovery in the first quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark (8) makes a touchdown catch in the second quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lake Stevens’ Dallas Landeros rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lake Stevens’ Dallas Landeros rushes in the third quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Caden Filer hurdles a tackler in the third quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Caden Filer rushes during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Majesty Irving rushes during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto.speaks to his players during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Kaerae Medina returns a kickoff in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes rushes in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon is stopped during a two-point-conversion attempts after making a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
