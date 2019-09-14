Real Salt Lake visits Minnesota United FC on defensive hot streak

Real Salt Lake (14-11-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (13-10-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits Minnesota United FC on a defensive hot streak. Real Salt Lake has given up only six goals over the last 10 games.

Minnesota United FC is 8-5-4 in Western Conference games. Minnesota United FC is 5-2-1 when it scores more than two goals.

Real Salt Lake is 7-8-3 in conference matchups. Real Salt Lake is third in the Western Conference allowing only 35 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Gregus leads Minnesota United FC with seven assists. Mason Toye has three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Jefferson Savarino has seven goals and four assists for Real Salt Lake. Albert Rusnak has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-3-3, averaging one goal, 0.5 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Real Salt Lake: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Darwin Quintero (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Luke Mulholland (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).