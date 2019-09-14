Davidson runs over West Virginia Wesleyan 41-0

Eli Turner Jr. ran for 110 yards and scored touchdowns and Davidson defeated Division II-member West Virginia Wesleyan 41-0 on Saturday night.

Turner caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Phelps to open the scoring and added a 67-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Kahleel Shaw, Louis Colosimo and Aris Hilliard also scored rushing touchdowns and the Wildcats (3-0) gained 357 yards on the ground. Davidson attempted only nine passes, completing four for 36 yards.

Jarrett Northrop was 13-of-29 passing for 156 yards with two interceptions for the Bobcats (0-2). West Virginia Wesleyan was held to 186 yards.

Davidson opened the season with three home games and the Wildcats' first road game is also within state lines — at Campbell on Saturday.