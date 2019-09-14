Huskies defeat Hawai’i 52-20

Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) makes a touchdown catch over the outstretched hands of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors defensive back Cortez Davis (18) during the second quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (15) celebrates his touchdown catch in the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) is airborne as he scores a touchdown during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) prepares to tackle Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Melquise Stovall (10) during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) looks to pass during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) intercepts a pass intended for Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Cedric Byrd II (6) during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Players celebrate an interception by Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) hits Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Melquise Stovall (10) during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) leaps over several Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors to score a touchdown during the second quarter. The touchdown was called back due to a holding penalty. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
A young Huskies fan is not having it during a dance routine in the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors running back Miles Reed (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) returns his second interception of the game. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
The Huskies take the field before the game. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
The Husky Band plays as players run out of the tunnel. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (19) hits Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Melquise Stovall (10) during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald (13) throws a pass during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) celebrates his second interception of the game. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors offensive lineman J.R. Hensley (57) fight in the trenches during the second quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28) stretches for a touchdown during the second quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Melquise Stovall (10) during the third quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors running back Miles Reed (26) flips into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) can’t hang onto a pass during the third quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) celebrates after thinking he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Cameron Williams (16) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28) rushes during the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Linemen battle during a play in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen walks onto the field following the end of the game. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen walks onto the field following the end of the game. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
