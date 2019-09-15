Los Angeles takes 6-game losing streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (89-61, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-82, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.51 ERA) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-3, 5.28 ERA)

LINE: Rays -174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Angels are 35-39 in home games. Los Angeles's lineup has 210 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads the club with 45 homers.

The Rays have gone 46-29 away from home. Tampa Bay's lineup has 198 home runs this season, Austin Meadows leads the club with 30 homers. The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Trevor Richards secured his sixth victory and Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jaime Barria registered his ninth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .294. Shohei Ohtani is 7-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meadows leads the Rays with 30 home runs and has 84 RBIs. Joey Wendle has 13 hits and is batting .382 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .209 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rays: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (undisclosed), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).