Ziggy Ansah, two other starters on Seahawks’ defense inactive for test at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH

Ziggy Ansah’s Seahawks debut remains on hold.

The Seahawks decided to leave their prized offseason acquistion and 2015 Pro Bowl pass rusher inactive for the second consecutive week to start the season. Ansah was one of three starters on defense Seattle declared inactive before Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Free safety Tedric Thompson, burned for a touchdown by Cincinnati in the opening game, and defensive tackle Poona Ford were the other inactive starters on defense against the Steelers.

Ansah, 30, is coming off shoulder surgery that ended his time with Detroit in December. Then he had a groin injury last month during conditioning. Sunday morning he worked on his pass-rush moves and sudden sprints on the field for about a half hour with a trainer closely watching. It wasn’t an effortless workout.

The Seahawks now hope to have Ansah and recently acquired Jadeveon Clowney as their bookend Pro Bowl pass rushers next weekend when they host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe was also inactive because of a hamstring he injury in last week’s win over Cincinnati.

