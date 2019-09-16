Jets QB Siemian leaves vs. Browns with an ankle injury

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets' Trevor Siemian (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian has left the game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Siemian threw a long incomplete pass to Ryan Griffin, but Cleveland's Myles Garrett slammed into him and fell on top of him — and was penalized for roughing the passer.

Siemian, starting in place of the ill Sam Darnold, stayed down for several minutes as trainers attended to him on the field. The quarterback was able to get up under his own power, but very gingerly and with a limp.

Luke Falk, promoted from the practice squad before the game, replaced Siemian.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku left the game with a concussion after being injured in the first quarter.