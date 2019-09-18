Pirates, streaking Newman set for matchup against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (63-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 27.00 ERA) Pirates: Dario Agrazal (4-4, 4.91 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Newman is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Seattle.

The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league.

The Mariners are 30-46 in road games. Seattle has hit 233 home runs as a team this season. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 37 home runs and has 116 RBIs. Jose Osuna is 10-for-40 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .457. Kyle Lewis is 9-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .257 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .231 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).