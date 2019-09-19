San Diego to visit Milwaukee Thursday

San Diego Padres (69-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-70, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (10-8, 4.22 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (11-8, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Manny Machado and the Padres will take on the Brewers Thursday.

The Brewers are 45-32 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 236 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 34-43 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a average of .275. The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Dinelson Lamet earned his third victory and Seth Mejias-Brean went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Adrian Houser took his seventh loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and is batting .329. Mike Moustakas is 7-for-28 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 95 RBIs and is batting .275. Wil Myers is 8-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .212 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).