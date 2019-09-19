Cubs face off against the Cardinals in division matchup

St. Louis Cardinals (85-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-70, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (10-8, 3.05 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (11-9, 3.26 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Chicago and St. Louis will face off on Thursday.

The Cubs are 35-31 against the rest of their division. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with an OBP of .401.

The Cardinals are 41-28 in division matchups. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.79, Miles Mikolas leads the staff with a mark of 4.29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 85 extra base hits and is batting .292. Kris Bryant is 12-for-33 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .468. Tommy Edman has 10 hits and is batting .313 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Anthony Rizzo: (ankle), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).