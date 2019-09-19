Seahawks hosting the Brees-less Saints just one of many interesting week three contests

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

The season is still young and all hope is not lost (ok, maybe for the Dolphins and Jets).

Regardless of all of that, week three still gives us a chance to have the next chapter written in the 2019 season. This week we’ve got fantastic quarterback matchups and teams facing early season tests.

One team facing an early season test comes to Seattle this weekend, without their best asset.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

1:25 p.m. on CBS

No Drew Brees? Yeah, that’s a problem for the Saints as they head to Seattle this Sunday.

Despite the hand injury that is sidelining Drew Brees for the next six weeks, the Saints are very capable of coming into Seattle and winning. You’ve got a proven quarterback, former pro-bowler Teddy Bridgewater and dynamic weapons like Michael Thomas at the receiver spot and Alvin Kamara out of the backfield.

However, the edge goes to Seattle. When you have an offense that seems to start finding its groove and a defense that could see Ziggy Ansah for the first time all year, it’s hard to call for an upset.

Pick: Seahawks 30-22

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

10 a.m. on CBS

Two dynamic and young quarterbacks who are leading two of the best offenses in the league early in the season? Sign me up!

When the Chiefs and Ravens met a year ago, we were in the midst of “Mahomes Mania” for Kansas City and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was coming into his own. Fast-forward to Sunday’s game, the Ravens rank as the league’s top offense averaging just over 540 yards in their first two games while the Chiefs aren’t far behind sitting in third.

In some ways, this is the first test for Jackson in the new season. The Chiefs defense isn’t great by any stretch but the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium is enough to make Jackson’s day much more difficult.

Pick: Chiefs 38-31

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

10 p.m. on CBS

This is a fun game involving two teams from the South Division of both the NFC and AFC. While there are no playoff spots on the line or divisional races impacted, it does serve as a test for Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He was impressive in a losing effort at Los Angeles and so was going to Tennessee to pick up his first win of the season

Now. Andrew Luck’s replacement looks to win his second game in a row but it won’t be the Colts QB with a big day. Look for Matt Ryan and Julio Jones to connect on a few scores.

Pick: Falcons 27-23

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

1:25 p.m. on CBS

Is it week three? Yes. But I feel very comfortable in saying that this has the possibility of a game being played on Wild Card weekend.

Two fantastic featured with the Chargers signal caller Philip Rivers and Houston’s Deshaun Watson. Both teams are more than capable to rush the passer with Houston’s JJ Watt and LA’s young rusher Joey Bosa. With the potential for there not being too much drama in the late afternoon window, this game could be a great lead-in to Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Chargers 41-38

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

5:20 p.m. on NBC

America’s introduction to the Cleveland Browns continues with a Sunday Night Football showcase for the Browns as they take on the Los Angeles Rams.The Browns have not been on Sunday Night Football since 2008 but with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry added with Baker Mayfield it makes sense.

This task of winning on Sunday is going to be difficult because the Rams are the defending NFC Champs and they carry a dynamic defense, when you match that up with a young QB like Cleveland’s Mayfield? Give the advantage to the defense.

Pick: Rams 20-13