Seahawks ‘checked into’ Antonio Brown before. Pete Carroll answers if they will now

Pete Carroll's answer when the TNT asked him if Seahawks would inquire about Antonio Brown now Coach Pete Carroll's answer when The News Tribune asked him if Seahawks would inquire about troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown now.

The Seahawks’ and Pete Carroll’s interest in Antonio Brown now?

No.

I asked Seattle’s veteran coach on Friday about an hour after the Patriots cut the troubled wide receiver just one game into his time in New England if the Seahawks would inquire about Brown?

“We’re pretty well set right now,” Carroll said, with a dismissive tone and air. “We kind of know where we are going with that.”

Eleven days earlier, Carroll said the Seahawks did inquire about Brown, on the Saturday the Oakland Raiders released him after Brown had been accused in a lawsuit filed Sept. 10 by his former trainer that accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. The trainer, Britney Taylor, reportedly has met with NFL investigators.

Asked on Sept. 9 what he found out about Brown, presumably on that Saturday in the few hours between the Raiders releasing him and him agreeing to sign with the Patriots, Carroll said: “He’s going to New England.”

Why would the Seahawks have entertained signing Brown earlier this month after in the last year he’s orchestrated his way out of contracts and teams in Pittsburgh and Oakland to then land with the defending Super Bowl-champion Patriots?

“Who said we did?” Carroll said Sept. 9. “We just read on the situation. We knew exactly what was going on. That’s what we needed to know.

“Why wouldn’t you, you know? He’s a great player. We wanted to see what was going on. Not everything is always as it seems. Check into it and see what is going on.

“You know, I have confidence in John (Schneider, Seattle’s general manager) and our guys and ourselves as coaches that we can figure those things out. And see what’s best. I don’t mind getting close to the edge with it and figuring it out.

“He was headed to New England. He was goin’.”

Now, he’s gone.

This week, Sports Illustrated reported a female artist who worked at Brown’s home in the Pittsburgh area when he played for the Steelers through last season made a second allegation of sexual misconduct against Brown. That allegedly happened in 2017.

On Thursday, the lawyer for the artist reportedly reached out to the NFL after Brown appeared to have sent threatening text messages to the artist. The woman’s attorneys said in a statement Friday the NFL “pledged to conduct a thorough investigation under its Personal Conduct Policy.” According to that statement, the league contacted the Patriots. They directed Brown to have no further contact with the woman.

New England coach Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about Brown during his Friday press conference, then walked out of it when he kept getting asked about him.

Bill Belichick tells reporters that he's not going to answer any questions about Antonio Brown....reporters proceed to grill him about him about Antonio Brown for two minutes....Belichick gets fed up and abruptly ends press conference

Brown has gone from losing out on $30 million with the Raiders to getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots that New England now may not have to pay him to potentially earning just over $300,000. That’s two weeks of regular-season pay with the Patriots.

Brown clearly needs help.

The Seahawks apparently are not going to give it to him.