Turner homers twice to lead Nationals over Marlins

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton, left, congratulates Trea Turner after Turner hit a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Trea Turner hit two solo homers, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.

Washington had dropped four of six. It began the day with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

The Marlins became the third team to lose 100 games this season, joining the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. Miami also had 100-loss seasons in 1998 and 2013.

Before the game, the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly had agreed to a two-year contract extension. Mattingly was in the final year of a four-year contract.

The Nationals grabbed the lead for good on Asdrúbal Cabrera's three-run homer off Robert Dugger (0-3) in the fourth inning.