Inter beats Milan 2-0 to keep perfect start in Serie A

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept.21, 2019. AP Photo

Inter Milan maintained its perfect start to the season as it beat city rival AC Milan 2-0 in an entertaining derby match in Serie A on Saturday.

Both teams had a goal ruled out in the first half and Inter hit the woodwork. The Nerazzurri broke the deadlock shortly after the interval with a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic.

Romelu Lukaku all but sealed the result in the 78th minute with his third goal in four Serie A matches.

It would have been worse for Milan had it not been for several impressive saves from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This was a fourth successive win for Inter in its first season under Antonio Conte. It was Milan's second defeat of the fledgling campaign.

As part of the anti-racism initiative launched by Milan this week, the two teams emerged mixed together.