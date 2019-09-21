Pettaway scores twice as West Virginia beats Kansas 29-24

Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Kendall Austin threw 202 yards, Martell Pettaway ran for a pair of scores, and West Virginia held on for a 29-24 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play Saturday.

Kennedy McCoy added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Evan Staley bounced back from an early miss to hit three field goals, as the Mountaineers (3-1) improved to 8-1 against the Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers held Kansas (2-2) to 377 yards total offense, one week after new coach Les Miles' bunch had 567 yards and five TDs in a rare road rout of Boston College. And much of the yardage Saturday came as the Jayhawks drove frantically for a touchdown with 2:10 left in the game.

Their onside kick went out of bounds and West Virginia nearly ran out of the clock. By the time the Jayhawks got the ball back, they had time for a hook-and-ladder from midfield that came up short.

Carter Stanley led the Jayhawks with 235 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also threw a costly interception when they were trailing 23-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Pettaway finished the ensuing drive with his second TD run to make it a two-possession game.

West Virginia and Kansas had played to a first-half draw, though the real winner was the wind. It was whipping out of the south at 25 mph, making it tough for both offenses to move the ball.

The Mountaineers scored first — with the wind — on McCoy's short plunge, then Kansas answered — also with the wind — when Stanley hit Kwamie Lassiter with a 28-yard TD strike.

The momentum shifted late in the first half, though. The Jayhawks had the ball, the wind and three timeouts in the closing minutes but went three-and-out and punted. West Virginia then raced 51 yards in just 49 seconds to set up Staley's go-ahead field goal.

The Mountaineers kept the momentum to start the second half.

Pettway, getting his first carry of the game, picked through a couple tackles at the line of scrimmage and cruised 23 yards for the score. And when Kansas got a chip-shot field goal and appeared to recover the onside kick, Jamahl Horne was flagged for kick-catch interference.

West Virginia was given the ball back and drove for another field goal for a 20-10 lead.

Stanley gave the Jayhawks a chance when he hit Andrew Parchment on a 75-yard catch-and-run. But after West Virginia got another field goal, the Jayhawks' quarterback ruined any chance of a comeback when his throw to the sideline was picked off by the Mountaineers' Keith Washington II.

Pettaway's second touchdown run made it a two-score game for West Virginia.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia was abysmal on its last road trip, losing 38-7 to Missouri. But the Mountaineers bounced back to spank North Carolina State last weekend and are flying high entering a week off.

Kansas was trying to build on its win in Chestnut Hill, but two turnovers and the penalty on the onside kick cost valuable possessions. Might have cost its best chance to win a Big 12 game, too.

UP NEXT

West Virginia has a week off before Texas visits Morgantown.

Kansas has a morning kickoff against TCU next Saturday.