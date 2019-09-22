Athletics ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Rangers

Texas Rangers (74-81, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (94-61, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-11, 3.77 ERA) Athletics: Tanner Roark (10-8, 4.12 ERA)

LINE: Athletics -182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Athletics are 41-28 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 250 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 35, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Rangers are 32-43 against AL West Division teams. Texas has slugged .427 this season. Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .533. The Athletics won the last meeting 12-3. Sean Manaea earned his third victory and Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Brock Burke registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Athletics with 181 hits and has 90 RBIs. Mark Canha has 11 hits and is batting .297 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .425. Santana is 8-for-30 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 9-1, .248 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .219 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).