Seahawks lose to Saints 33-27

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) during a run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks with Buddy Horton, a former official working as a consultant for the Seahawks, about holding penalties during warm ups.The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a catch during warm-ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll greets fans during warm-ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates a 16-yard catch to get a first down during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) celebrate a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during a run during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates a touchdown catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) dives for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.The Seattle Seahawks played the New Orleans Saints in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
