Peninsula High School’s Griffin sisters team up on Seahawks volleyball team

Peninsula High School's Griffin sisters are two of the top players for the Seahawks this season. Maeve, right, a senior, was the 3A SSC co-MVP this season and is joined this year by younger sister Langley, a freshman.

Though the Griffin sisters get just one season to play alongside each other for the Peninsula volleyball team, a clear conclusion can be drawn three games in:

They’re making the most of it.

After toppling Yelm in convincing fashion, Peninsula improved their record to a perfect 3-0, keeping pace with Capital for the league lead.

Maeve and Langley, a senior and freshman, respectively, have helped the Seahawks soar to the top of the standings. And with new talent on the court this year — including Langley — the future looks bright for Peninsula.

“I think our program has so much growth and potential,” Maeve said. “This year is going to be a really strong year. We’ve brought in more skill, and the only place we have to go is up.”

That’s a meaningful statement, coming from last year’s 3A SSC co-MVP. Building on last season brings additional difficulty, considering last year’s team set the bar high, placing third in the league with a 10-4 record.

Maeve sees unity as Peninsula’s key to success.

“I think we all gel really well on the court,” Maeve said. “We’re all great players and I think we play even better together.”

So what’s the plan going forward? Take on Capital, and claim the league championship.

“[Capital] is a really good team,” Maeve said. “They have minimal errors. They’re just smooth. I think we most definitely have the ability to beat them. I think our teamwork and our dedication to the sport and team will get us there.”

Langley expanded, and says the intensity only adds to her work ethic.

“I’m super excited to play Capital. I love the intense games and when it’s a challenge,” Langley said. “It makes me work a lot harder.”

Although some 47 miles separate Peninsula and Capital, both Griffin sisters know players from the rival Cougars, which they say adds intensity to their annual match ups. It’s a similar situation for their crosstown rival Gig Harbor Tides.

“Gig Harbor’s got the rivalry just from schools, so that’s a fun game no matter what,” Maeve said. “[Those games] have the biggest student section and it’s a fun game. Capital is our biggest rival in the sense that we’re fighting for the number one spot in our league.”

Those match-ups versus the Tides and Cougars, however, represent just four of the remaining eleven games on the schedule for Peninsula. Striving for an undefeated record will be far from smooth sailing, but it’s easy to feel confident with a leader like Maeve at the helm.

For younger sister Langley, playing alongside Maeve has been nothing but fun.

“[Maeve] is a really good teammate. She’s always working hard. She’s helping everyone communicate and being loud,” Langley said. “I like playing on the team with my sister. It challenges me.”

Even with a co-MVP under her belt, Maeve simply wants to help the team win.

“I do my best to give everything I have, one hundred and ten percent effort all the time,” Maeve said. “That’s my goal again this year — to continue growing and developing as a player, an athlete and as a teammate. I want to benefit the team the best I can.”

And despite her seniority and accolades, Maeve — in agreement with her older brother and former Peninsula quarterback, Burke — believe that Langley is the most athletic in the family.

“Oh, yes. She’s definitely got the natural talent in the family. She’s a stud athlete.”