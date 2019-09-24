Seahawks play the Cardinals next, here’s what you need to know about Arizona

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter.The Seattle Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

For the four teams in the NFC West, each of them are at different stages in the early portion of the 2019 NFL season.

The Seahawks and Rams are doing all they can maintain their playoff contender status in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of a rebuild and trying to make their way.

Then you have the Arizona Cardinals. They’re off to another slow start with a record of 0-2-1 and although they have a new coach and quarterback, the same issues of ineptitude still linger.

Here’s five things you need to know about this week’s opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A lot of weird things happen when the Seahawks go to Arizona.

Look, I don’t know if there’s something in the air or someone in the Seahawks organization did something on a visit to the stadium but Seattle in Arizona is always interesting.

You get what I’m saying here, so if the Cardinals do indeed get their first win of the season this Sunday, chalk it up to another crazy time in Arizona.

Kyler Murray: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Kyler Murray is tasked with trying to help resurrect a struggling franchise and so far the struggle continues. It has been three games for the quarterback and there has been some good, some bad and some ugly.

The Good: Murray’s completion percentage has risen each game from 53 percent in week one to 62 percent in week two, and 70 percent in week three.

The Bad: On Sunday, against an undermanned Carolina Panthers squad the Cardinals rookie QB threw two interceptions in the second half. Those interceptions turned out to be costly as they led to 10 Carolina points in an eventual 38-20 loss.

The Ugly: The Panthers sacked Murray eight times on Sunday. Doesn’t matter who you are, that’s an ugly stat. Entering Sunday’s game, Murray had been sacked just eight times in two games. The Panthers equaled that in a matter of just 60 minutes.

If Seattle can get their pass rush going, it could be a long day for the Heisman winner.

Larry Legend

There may not be many good things that happen with the Arizona Cardinals this season, but if they do then they’ll probably involve wide receiver Larry Fitrzgerald.

In 29 games vs. Seattle, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has caught 170 passes for over 2000 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. One of the most notable touchdowns that came against Seattle was last season when the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks 27-24.

The Arizona Dolphins or The Miami Cardinals

We know that the Miami Dolphins have basically packed it in for the season but are the Cardinals the next team to say, “I quit?”.

According to Steven Ruiz of For The Win they are, or at least one of 10 teams that should tap out.

Ruiz cites that the Cardinals are going to have a long season, but at least it will be entertaining.

Kliff Kingsbury deserves credit for making the NFL’s second-worst roster (yes, we’re still counting the Dolphins as an NFL team) into an entertaining team but this was never going to be a good season for the rookie head coach.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray, David Johnson, a washed-up (but still very good) Larry Fitzgerald and … little else.

You can’t name one starter on the offensive line. The receivers can’t get any separation. The defensive secondary has been depleted by injuries and suspensions. On top of all that, the schedule is brutal.

This season was over before it began but at least it will be fun to watch.

That sure is optimistic.

Patrick Peterson is staying...for now.

We know about one Pro Bowl defender who wants out, but is there another one that wants to be on the move?

Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson, who is currently serving a six game suspension for a PED violation has been the subject of possible trade rumors as the Cardinals are in the midst of their rebuild. Cardinals GM Steve Keim has put those rumors aside.

“We’re not trading Pat and that’s something we’ve been very consistent with, from (team President) Michael (Bidwill) to myself to coach (Kliff Kingsbury),” Keim said. “When you look at the kind of player Pat is, and I think arguably the best corner in the National Football League, all you have to do is say, ‘Does this make your team better or worse?’ And I think to lose someone like Pat Peterson would make us worse.”