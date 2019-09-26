Week 4: High School football games of the week in the South Sound

Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa recaps win against Sumner Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa recaps win against Sumner Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa recaps win against Sumner

Week four of the high school football season is upon us. Here are some of the top matchups to keep an eye on this week for South Sound area teams.

NO. 5 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN (3-0) VS. NO. 6 PUYALLUP (3-0)

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Sparks Stadium

About the Eagles: No Dylan Morris at quarterback, no problem so far the fifth-ranked Eagles. After the four-year starting star signal caller graduated, there was some uncertainty at the quarterback position for the first time in a while for Graham-Kapowsin. Enter junior Nate Thomas, who has the Eagles averaging 30 points per game through three contests, with wins over Oregon power Sheldon and 4A SPSL opponents Bellarmine Prep and Emerald Ridge. Perhaps more impressively though, Graham-Kapowsin has held opponents to an average of just 10 points per game. Eagles’ coach has raved about his experienced group of defensive backs this year, and Graham-Kapowsin also boasts a young, but talented group of defensive linemen.

About the Vikings: Puyallup scored decisive wins in weeks one and two over Bellarmine Prep and Emerald Ridge, before escaping Sumner with a hard-fought win last week thanks to a strong second-half effort. Junior quarterback Luke Holcomb has completed 49-of-75 passes for 690 yards, nine touchdowns to three interceptions, averaging 230 yards per game through the air. When Holcomb is in a rhythm and finding explosive plays to receivers Joseph Dwyer and Jaiden Tapec, the Vikings are tough to stop. Linebacker Danny Uluilakepa leads the team with 36 tackles through three games.

TNT pick: Graham-Kapowsin, 17-14

Fife running back Junior Faualo breaks loose from the Black Hills defense during Friday night’s football game at Tumwater District Stadium on Sept. 13, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

NO. 7 STEILACOOM (1-2) VS. NO. 8 FIFE (3-0)

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Fife High School

About the Sentinels: The 1-2 record is a bit misleading, given the level of competition Steilacoom has played the past two weeks, with a 41-13 loss to reigning Class 4A state champion Union and a 56-47 road loss last week to reigning 2A state runner-up Lynden. Still, one thing is certain for Steilly: The defense will need to improve if the Sentinels want to make a run at the 2A state title later this fall. The air-raid offense, highlighted by 5-star recruiting prospect Emeka Egbuka, is going to score plenty of points this season. If the defense can shore things up, Steilacoom will be on the right track. They’ll have another stiff task this week with a strong Fife rushing attack and will be looking for some revenge on the Trojans, which shocked Steilacoom last season to win the 2A SPSL crown.

About the Trojans: Fife is off to an undefeated start with wins over Foster, Black Hills and Franklin Pierce. The Cardinals gave the Trojans all they could handle last week, before Fife escaped narrowly with a 17-14 win. In today’s era of spread, air-raid offenses, Fife’s Wing-T hybrid offense is a definite throwback. And why shouldn’t the Trojans keep things on the ground, with bruising running backs Malakai Koke and Junior Fauloa, both over 6-feet tall and weighing around 230 pounds. It’s a difficult offense for opponents to simulate in practice, and on gameday, is even tougher to slow down.

TNT pick: Steilacoom, 42-38

GIG HARBOR (3-0) VS. YELM (1-2)

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Yelm High School

About the Tides: Gig Harbor has been a pleasant surprise through three weeks of the season, even receiving some votes in the AP poll this week, with wins over Spanaway Lake, Curtis and Timberline. Junior quarterback Cade Dessert completed 9-of-18 passes in last week’s win over the Blazers for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But Gig Harbor’s bread and butter is still running the football behind a powerful offensive line, led by Oregon State commit and tackle Samuel Peacock and Brenden Rivera, who is also getting some Division-I college looks. Running back Trevor Zeitner has been the beneficiary, running 15 times last week for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Tornados: Gig Harbor coach George Fairhart said this week that Yelm is much better than their record indicates. The Tornados sure hope so, with losses coming to Skyview and No. 1 ranked 2A rival Tumwater, before bouncing back for a 28-0 win last week against Central Kitsap. Although the Tornados lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, which advanced to the 3A state tournament quarterfinals, Yelm should still be a contender in the 3A SSC, which is down considerably from last year. Senior running back Carson Amendt will run behind a typically strong Yelm offensive line.

TNT pick: Gig Harbor, 21-14

TODD BEAMER (3-0) VS. KENTWOOD (2-1)

7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at French Field

About the Titans: Beamer has had some close calls through the first three weeks, with an 11-7 win over Kentridge in the opener and a 34-31 win against Federal Way in week three (with a 49-0 blowout over Thomas Jefferson sandwiched in the middle). The Titans have one of the area’s better lines on both sides of the ball, led by reigning 4A NPSL Mountain defensive lineman of the year Denny Tiumalu and 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore offensive tackle Malik Agbo, who holds offers from Tennessee and Washington.

About the Conks: Kentwood has looked good through three, with the lone loss coming to No. 9 Mount Si in week two, 28-20. Running back Gabe Johnson and receiver Alphonse Oywak will look to keep things rolling against the Titans. Oywak, an Arizona Wildcats commit, is a particularly explosive player on both sides of the ball, also playing corner on the defense.

TNT pick: Kentwood, 28-21