Felix Hernandez makes his final start for the Mariners

Felix Hernandez tips his hat to the crowd before he pitches in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez leaps onto the third base line wall to pose for a photo with the King’s Court after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez becomes emotional as he’s pulled from the game in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez pitches in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
A fan cries as Felix Hernandez is pulled from the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez tips his hat toward King’s Court as he is pulled from the game in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez waves to the crowd as he walks to the dugout before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez calls out to fans after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes a moment with fans after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes the field to warm up before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez pitches in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
The High Court cheers as Felix Hernandez pitches in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez pitches in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Fans in Kings Court hold up “K” signs as Felix Hernandez pitches in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Young fans wait for autographs before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez tips his hat toward the King’s Court before his first pitch. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes the field to warm up before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez reacts after an out in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez points toward the sky as he walks to the dugout from the bullpen before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes the field for the first inning of the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez reacts after a diving Dylan Moore catch. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez points toward King’s Court as he is pulled from the game in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
K signs are held up by fans. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez waves to King’s Court after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Marianne Mingione kisses Felix Hernandez on the cheek as he meets fans after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez takes a moment to himself in the dugout between innings. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez throws a pitch in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Ichiro Suzuki chases down a fly ball during batting practice. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Felix Hernandez taps his heart as he stands on the field after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a MLB baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
