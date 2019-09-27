Ziggy Ansah, Rashaad Penny, Quinton Jefferson iffy to play for Seahawks Sunday at Arizona

Week 4 Players To Watch: Seahawks vs. Cardinals Gregg Bell is back to give you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell is back to give you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney-Ziggy Ansah pass rush plan is stalled.

Half stalled, to be exact.

#Seahawks list DEs Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson plus RB Rashaad Penny questionable for Sunday at Arizona. Two times this month Ansah hasn't played while listed as questionable. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ksoqOu9pSZ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 27, 2019

Ziggy Ansah is questionable to play Sunday’s NFC West game at Arizona, 18 plays into his Seahawks career. He has a new back injury, after shoulder surgery then a groin issue last month delayed his Seattle debut.

The other two times Ansah has been listed as questionable on a Friday this month, for the opener against Cincinnati and for week two at Pittsburgh, he hasn’t played on Sunday.

The 2015 Pro Bowl pass rusher with Detroit made his Seahawks debut last weekend in the home loss to New Orleans. He and Clowney played together 15 snaps. They had no sacks and no hits on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who, like Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton in the opener, succeeded in getting throws off quickly before Seattle’s pass rush arrived.

Ansah, 30, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. These are his first games and practices in 10 months, since a season-ending shoulder injury then surgery with Detroit. The Seahawks signed him in May to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, including bonuses for being active on game day. If he misses Sunday’s game he will have missed out on almost $300,000 in game-day bonus money this month.

Quinton Jefferson is also questionable to play against the Cardinals. He has a hip injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He has been the Seahawks’ most consistent pass rusher this month. He has two of their six sacks. Jefferson was the only defender to hit Bridgewater on his mostly quick, one- and two-step throws last weekend.

Rashaad Penny is questionable. The number-two running back behind recently fumbling Chris Carson missed the Saints game with a hamstring injury he got during last week’s light, Friday practice.

Coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Russell Wilson have professed their trust and support in Carson all week. But if Penny plays Sunday he may get more than his usual, secondary role.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford is not on the injury report, so he’s on track to start in Arizona. He’d been limited for weeks by a calf strain, though he played 28 snaps, half the defense’s plays, last weekend.

Fellow tackle Jarran Reed, second on the team with 10 1/2 sacks last year, is only halfway through his six-game suspension by the NFL for an alleged domestic-violence incident.

