Seahawks-Cardinals aftermath: What’s being said about Sunday’s contest in the desert.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

With all of the strange and crazy things that have happened in Arizona at State Farm Stadium, a lot of good things happened to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-10.

Here’s what some of the things that were being said about the Seahawks and their dynamic performance against Arizona and their young QB Kyler Murray.

Did the Texans just hand Seattle its ticket into the NFC championship race? Today’s performance from Jadeveon Clowney might’ve confirmed this.

#Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney with the Pick-6 off Kyler Murray. The #Texans just gave him away to Seattle.pic.twitter.com/rdVoRaWn5K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

ESPN’s Brady Henderson was impressed by the appearance of Chris Carson and thinks that this performance could be a good sign moving forward.

“Carson looked like the Carson of old, not the one suddenly prone to fumbling. He racked up 145 combined yards on 26 touches (104 rushing, 41 receiving). It was the type of game he needed to quiet the conversation about his three lost fumbles over the first three games -- mistakes that might have led to more playing time for Rashaad Penny had the 2018 first-round pick not missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Carson started and got his usual bulk of the work over C.J. Prosise, who carried three times and scored a late touchdown to put the game out of reach. And Carson showed why Carroll kept a lot of faith in him for a coach who has a typically-low tolerance for turnovers -- because he’s still Seattle’s best running back.”

SI’s Gary Grambling also loved Carson’s play on the afternoon.

“The Seahawks’ back was absolutely bullying a bunch of Arizona Cardinals who looked like they were auditioning to for the roles of “hapless defenders” in an Any Given Sunday sequel.”

The Chris Carson hive continues to assemble.

Where are all the people who were looking to cancel Chris Carson last week???#seahawks pic.twitter.com/hHzFkVK7jy — Terry Hollimon (T-Holla) (@terryhollimon) September 29, 2019

Kindly get out of Chris Carson's way @ccarson_32 pic.twitter.com/j1kM75ULHh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

Chris Carson runs with love. A love of violence. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 29, 2019

Getting the gauge from the losing side on this one. It seems like the Cardinals writers are siding with a frustrated fan base as the Cardinals continue a downward direction. The next step? Possibly firing Cardinals GM Steve Kiem. Or he should at least be packing his bags.

“The defense still can’t stop tight ends, who have caught six touchdowns against the Cardinals this season. And it can’t get stops at important times. Leading them is a coach, Kliff Kingsbury, with no prior NFL experience. And he’s been saddled with a roster lacking in talent because his boss, General Manager Steve Keim, has made mistake after mistake in drafts.

Cardinals fans prefer Keim to be escorted out by security now, but that serves little purpose. But at this rate, cardboard boxes should await Keim when he reports to work on Dec. 30, the date after the season ends. The Cardinals are headed to procuring a top-five pick in the 2020 draft, and do they really want the man who took Jonathan Cooper, Haason Reddick and Robert Nkemdiche in the first round running that one, too?

Keim’s overall track record in his first three years on the job warranted him trying to fix the problems that resulted in last year’s 3-13 record. With each week, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that his effort is failing.”

This story will update as the night goes on.