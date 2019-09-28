Tigers rally past White Sox 4-3 for doubleheader split

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Detroit Tigers' Edwin Jackson during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Pinch-hitter John Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader split.

Detroit was down 2-1 when Ronny Rodriguez reached on an error on shortstop Tim Anderson leading off the ninth. One out later, Travis Demeritte singled to put runners on the corners.

Hicks, batting for catcher Jake Rogers, then drove a 1-2 pitch from Alex Colomé (4-5) deep to left for his 13th homer.

Before Saturday, Colomé had been 17 for 17 in converting save opportunities at home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Buck Farmer (6-6) pitched a scoreless eighth and Joe Jiménez got three outs — giving up a pinch-hit solo homer to Yoán Moncada — for his ninth save.

Anderson, who is looking to become the third White Sox player to win a batting title, went 0 for 2 with two walks after sitting out the opener. He is batting .337.

Luke Appling (1936 and 1943) and Frank Thomas (1997) also won AL batting titles with the franchise.

In the first game, Reynaldo López tossed five-hit ball into the ninth inning to lead Chicago to a 7-1 victory.

Eloy Jiménez and Danny Mendick went deep for the White Sox. Jiménez, who began the season in the minors, has 31 homers on the season.

Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit, which has 113 losses on the season, the second-most in franchise history.

Saturday's opener was a makeup of a game postponed on July 2. The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader on Friday, but both games were rained out. The second of those was canceled, so each team will play 161 games.

López (10-15) allowed one run and five hits with nine strikeouts. He was lifted after giving up a single to Victor Reyes leading off the ninth. Kelvin Herrera came on to get the final three outs.

López was 0-3 with a 10.29 ERA in his previous three starts.

"It's a good feeling when you can finish the season with this good outing," López said through a translator. "I think it's important because you can carry this good feeling to the offseason and work on that for next season."

Matthew Boyd (9-12) allowed four runs, two earned, and six hits in four innings. He struck out four to finish with 238 for the season.

In the nightcap, the White Sox jumped on top 2-0 in the second on a two-run single by Zack Collins.

Iván Nova allowed just one hit through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

Former White Sox player Gordon Beckham led off with a broken-bat hit just behind third and Reyes followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Nova then walked Jordy Mercer to load the bases and was pulled.

Aaron Bummer gave up broken-bat single to Jeimer Candelario to score Beckham, but then retired the next three to escape further damage.

BIRTHDAY BOY

Mendick celebrated his 26th birthday with his second major league homer.

"I think it's the first time I've played baseball on my birthday in a while, so that was nice," he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 2B Harold Castro didn't start the second game because of a sore ankle. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he may not play Sunday as well.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-16, 4.59 ERA) will make his 30th start in the season finale on Sunday. The rookie is coming off a solid effort against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings. The White Sox hadn't named a starter yet for Sunday.