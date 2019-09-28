Washington Huskies beat Trojans 28-14

Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs 89-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) intercepts a pass on the goal line intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (28) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Kyler Manu (30) and Washington Huskies linebacker Brandon Wellington (13) celebrate Manu’s sack during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) reacts after breaking up a fourth-down pass in the end zone to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) fumbles at the one-yard line but the ball was recovered in the end zone by Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) for a touchdown during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Cameron Williams intercepts a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) at the goal line to end USC’s final drive of the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Kyler Manu (30) sacks USC Trojans quarterback Matt Fink (19)during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
The student section watches during a break in the action. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Cameron Williams (16) returns an interception in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) is tackled after a catch in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Kyler Manu (30), Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58), and Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) combine to tackle USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (29). The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8)during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
USC Trojans quarterback Matt Fink (19) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) is tackled after a catch during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
USC Trojans quarterback Matt Fink (19)) escapes pressure and scrambled during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) rushes during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Brandon Wellington (13) watches as USC Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) makes a catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Keith Taylor (27) and Washington Huskies defensive back Cameron Williams (16) celebrate William’s interception to seal the game during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Defensive coach Jimmy Lake coaches up the defense during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Asa Turner (20) comes in to tackle USC Trojans wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) can’t hang onto a pass during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) and Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) celebrate Ahmed’s touchdown run during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) and Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrate Ahmed’s touchdown run in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Fans Cher during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen looks on during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Kyler Manu (30) and Washington Huskies linebacker Brandon Wellington (13) celebrate Manu’s sack during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
USC Trojans offensive tackle Drew Richmond (53) reacts after he is called for a false start during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen watches the game during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
USC Trojans running back Stephen Carr (7) rushes during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
USC Trojans tight end Josh Falo (83) hurdles a tackler during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) escapes pressure during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) slides after a run during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
USC Trojans linemen warm up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
A member of the Husky Band looks on before performing before the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
The Huskies take the field through their signature purple smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Former Husky Dante Pettis walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) commands the offense during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) breaks up a fourth down pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
