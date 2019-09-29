Lynn expected to start as Rangers host the Yankees

New York Yankees (103-58, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (77-84, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Chad Green (4-4, 4.24 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (15-11, 3.76 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -185; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and New York will face off on Sunday.

The Rangers are 44-36 in home games. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .365.

The Yankees are 46-34 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .338, good for second in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .376. The Rangers won the last meeting 9-4. Jonathan Hernandez earned his second victory and Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for Texas. Luis Severino took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odor leads the Rangers with 61 extra base hits and is batting .202. Danny Santana is 8-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 91 RBIs. DJ LeMahieu is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers Injuries: Shawn Kelley: (undisclosed), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (thumb), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Yankees Injuries: James Paxton: (glute), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).