Seahawks face the Rams next, here’s what you need to know about the reigning NFC Champs

Thursday Night Football has its first pivotal divisional clash this Thursday as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field.

Both teams enter this game from opposite directions and could be veering towards those directions even more depending on the result. There was no Seattle surprise in the desert last Sunday with the 27-10 victory over Arizona and they rebound from the first loss of the season to the Saints.

The Rams on the other hand have had a shaky 2019 so far and things hit a somewhat major bump as they gave up 55 points to the struggling Tampa Bay Bucs losing 55-40.

Both teams sit at 3-1 and a Seattle win gives them a two-game edge in the division on the Rams who need to keep pace in the biggest way.

Here’s what you need to know about the LA Rams.

Super Bowl Hangover?

Reaching the Super Bowl is hard, unless you’re the New England Patriots.

Just how hard is it to reach the Super Bowl for a second-straight season? Of the 18 teams that played in the Super Bowl since 2010, a team returning to the Super Bowl has only happened four times. Three of those belong to the Patriots. The other team on this list? The Seattle Seahawks who went to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015.

The Rams are doing their best to be on the right side of history when the 2019-2020 season is done.

Is Jared Goff on the down swing?

Finding a consistent QB in the NFL is hard, some teams it’s easy and for others there seems to be a lengthy learning curve for a guy to become the man and have the reigns of the offense.

Rams QB Jared Goff falls in the latter part of that equation.

In Sunday’s loss, he threw the ball 68 times, yes you read that correctly. Sixty. Eight. Times. The former No. 1 pick gained over 500 yards but he had to do it on 68 passes. When you do the math, Goff’s 517 yards passing yards only gained 7.6 yards per pass and picked up two touchdowns and three interceptions along the way.

Goff’s performance was historic for many reasons but having a struggling day against the 22nd ranked pass defense in the league is not good. Now Goff faces the Seattle Seahawks with the season possibly hitting panic mode. No pressure.

Terrible Day vs. Tampa

While Goff’s day stands out, Tampa Bay’s victory over the Rams was weird for a bunch of reasons.

Entering Sunday’s contest, the Bucs were middle of the pack through the first four weeks of the season averaging 22 points a game and just over 360 yards of total offense.

The Rams defense ranked fourth in total defense allowing 287 yards per game, when it was all said and done the Rams gave up 464 yards and allowed QB Jameis Winston to connect on four touchdowns and 385 yards passing.

Everybody has a bad day but could this bad day be a sign of things to come?

A rare score

Tampa Bay’s win on Sunday was rare, not only in terms of how they did it and who they beat but just how rare was the Bucs win over the Rams? It was the first time that the score of 55-40 had ever been registered as a final in NFL history.

Score Update:

TB 55 - 40 LAR

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1050th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) September 29, 2019

There’s no way we see that score again on Thursday, right?