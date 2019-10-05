No. 15 Huskies crumble on the road, fall to Stanford 23-13

Stanford’s Casey Toohill, left, pressures Washington quarterback Jacob Eason during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

Washington’s defense did some bending in Saturday’s 23-13 loss to Stanford.

Then it did some breaking.

Stanford’s first two drives each lasted longer than 5 minutes and spanned more than 70 yards. After Cardinal reached the Huskies’ 2-yard line both times, UW was able to hold them to a pair of field goals.

But then busted coverage in the third quarter led to Davis Mills’ 42-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. And after Peyton Henry hit a 24-yard field goal for UW, Cardinal running back Cameron Scarlett answered with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Stanford finished with 482 total yards, averaging 6.5 yards per pay. Entering the game, the Huskies were allowing 17.4 points per game and 336 total yards. But a week after holding USC to just 14 points, UW’s defense crumbled.

Something happens to Stanford Stadium, a place it hasn’t won since 2007. Whatever it is, it happened again on Saturday night.

And the troubles weren’t limited to the defense. Aaron Fuller was the only wide receiver to record a catch. Running back Richard Newton, who left the game after an injury in the third quarter, finished as the Huskies’ leading rusher. Quarterback Jacob Eason completed just 16-of-36 passes for 296 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked twice.

Trailing 20-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, UW desperately needed a stop. The Cardinal reached the Huskies’ 31-yard line, but Ryan Bowman tackled running back Austin Jones to get the stop.

Trailing by one possession, UW’s offense had an opportunity — but the series barely had a chance to start before it sputtered. Eason targeted Fuller on the first two plays but both passes fell incomplete. Then, on third down, Fuller fell along the left sideline and Eason’s pass was intercepted by Kyu Blu Kelly.

There were nearly 11 minutes left on the clock by the time Stanford started its next drive, but the remaining time seemed like a technicality. The Cardinal already had the game won. but Jet Toner added 36-yard field goal for good measure, pushing Stanford’s lead to 23-13 with 8:04 remaining.