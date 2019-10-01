The Latest: Parisse to break northern hemisphere test record

United States' coach Gary Gold watches his team warm-up ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Kobe Misaki Stadium, between England and the United States in Kobe, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Day 13 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Sergio Parisse is back to captain Italy against South Africa, when an Italian win would put them through to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Parisse will also become the most capped player from the northern hemisphere when he runs on in Shizuoka on Friday. He'll play his 142nd test, overtaking former Ireland center Brian O'Driscoll. Only former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has played more tests (148).

Parisse's return at No. 8 is one of three changes to the starting lineup by coach Conor O'Shea but the only change in the forward pack from the 48-7 win over Canada last Thursday. Parisse replaces flanker Sebastian Negri.

South Africa-born Braam Steyn, who played at No. 8 vs. Canada, returns to the blindside flank for the game against the Springboks. There are two changes in the backline, with scrumhalf Tito Tebaldi and center Luca Morsi into the team. Michele Campagnaro switches from center to wing.

O'Shea matched South Africa's selection by also picking just two backs on his eight-man bench, with the game expected to be decided in the forward exchanges.

Italy opened with wins over Namibia and Canada and faces its first stern test in Japan against the two-time champion Springboks, who effectively need to win to stay alive at the World Cup.

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morsi, Jaden Hayward, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Sergio Parisse (captain), Jake Polledri, Braam Steyn, Dean Budd, David Sisi, Simone Ferrari, Luca Bigi, Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Federico Zani, Nicola Quaglio, Marco Riccioni, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Callum Braley, Carlo Canna

1:30 p.m.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has given teenager Jordan Petaia at test debut as one of 13 changes to his starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Uruguay.

The Wallabies are coming off a 29-25 loss to Six Nation champion Wales last Sunday in a game that likely will decide top spot in the group.

Michael Hooper will play his third game of the tournament, leading a largely second-string XV on Saturday at Oita against the Uruguayans, who opened with an upset win over Fiji but are coming off a loss to Georgia.

The 19-year-old Petaia will start on the left wing, becoming the first Wallaby to make his test debut at a Rugby World Cup since Berrick Barnes in 2007.

In the backline, Nic White and Christian Leali'ifano will combine again in the halves, restoring the pairing that opened the tournament against Fiji, and Tevita Kuridrani will get his first start of the tournament.

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Toomua, Jordan Petaia, Christian Leali'ifano, Nic White; Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Will Genia, James O'Connor, Adam Ashley-Cooper.

12:30 p.m.

Day 13 of the Rugby World Cup will have a North American flavor with the United States and Canada in action against two of the heavyweights of the sport.

The U.S. Eagles are coming off a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England and will face a France lineup that opened with a crucial Pool C win over Argentina. The French are three-time finalists at the Rugby World Cup but have been inconsistent in recent seasons.

The Canadians have the toughest assignment of the week on Wednesday in Oita, facing a New Zealand All Blacks lineup that is aiming for a third consecutive world title.

The All Blacks opened with a 23-13 win over two-time champion South Africa and are hot favorites to top Pool B. Canada lost 48-7 to Italy in its opening match.