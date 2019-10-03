Week 5: High school football games of the week in South Sound

SHARE COPY LINK

Week five of the high school football season is upon us. Here are the top games to watch this week in the greater South Sound area.

NO. 3 KENNEDY CATHOLIC (4-0) VS. ENUMCLAW (4-0)

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Enumclaw Expo Center

About the Lancers: The Lancers have done everything in their power to justify all the preseason hype so far in 2019, storming out to a 4-0 record and outscoring opponents 171-48, including pitching two shutouts in the past two games over Bishop Blanchet and Tahoma. UW 2021 commit Sam Huard is once again putting up massive numbers, completing 92-of-132 passes for 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns. Five different Lancers’ receivers have posted over 100 yards on the season, with Junior Alexander leading the way with 445 yards and 11 touchdowns. There is likely not a better offense in the state, and with the number of playmakers the Lancers have, it’s a monumental task to try to slow this offense down.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

About the Hornets: Enumclaw also comes into the game with a 4-0 record, with wins over White River, Kentridge, Decatur and Auburn Mountainview. Senior Jackson McCann has been the No. 1 back for the Hornets, and is complemented by junior running back Royal Snyder. Junior quarterback Cameron Brauer has been steady for the Hornets through four games, utilizing big-play threat wide receiver in juniors Kaden Loop and McCann. Enumclaw’s talented secondary will be challenged against one of the state’s most explosive offenses this week.

TNT pick: Kennedy Catholic, 42-24

Puyallup’s Sermon Wilson pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

NO. 7 UNION (3-1) VS NO. 8 PUYALLUP (3-1)

7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Sparks Stadium

About the Titans: There was a belief Union might be down a year after winning the Class 4A state title, but through four games, that hasn’t been the case. With the exception of a 31-8 loss to Eastlake in week three, the Titans have looked formidable as ever, blowing out Class 2A power Steilacoom in week two and emerging with a 21-20 win over Chiawana a week ago. While Camas is still the favorite in the 4A GSHL this season, don’t count out the Titans just yet. Union has gone with a quarterback-by-committee approach this season with Caleb Jordan and Alex Gerhmann splitting time at the position. Gerhmann has completed 25-of-64 passes for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Jordan has completed 26-of-58 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns. But the story of the offense has been senior running back Isaiah Jones, who is averaging 126 yards per game on the ground, rushing 87 times this season for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Tobias Merriweather, a sophomore, has Division-I written all over him. The 6-foot-4 receiver leads the team with 17 catches for 284 yards this season. Outside linebacker Tyler Summers leads the team with 32 tackles.

About the Vikings: Puyallup dropped its first game of the season last week to a loaded Graham-Kapowsin team, 27-13, with the offense struggling to find its footing against one of the elite defenses in the 4A classification. But make no mistake, Puyallup is still a very good team, and the Vikings should be plenty motivated to prove last week’s offensive performance was nothing more than a fluke against another strong opponent in Union. Junior quarterback Luke Holcomb has completed 59-of-95 passes for 787 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior running back Isaiah Dickerson has 45 carries for 250 yards and a touchdown, while the receivers are led by junior Joseph Dwyer, who has 19 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Puyallup’s defense, led by linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, to be hungry this week.

TNT pick: Puyallup, 28-17

NO. 5 STEILACOOM (2-2) VS. NO. 10 NORTH KITSAP (3-1)

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at North Kitsap High School

About the Sentinels: After back-to-back weeks surrendering more than 40 points apiece to 4A reigning state champion Union and 2A reigning runner-up Lynden, Steilacoom coach Colby Davies challenged his defense to be tougher and more physical. The Sentinels answered the call, holding a bruising Fife Wing-T rushing attack to just 13 points in a 30-13 win in a pivotal 2A SPSL road game against the Trojans, last year’s 2A SPSL winner. Things won’t get much easier this week on the road against a 3-1 North Kitsap team which knocked off Bremerton last week, 35-27.

About the Vikings: Quarterback Colton Bower had a monster outing in North Kitsap’s win over Bremerton last week, racking up five total touchdowns, three in the air and two on the ground. A true dual-threat QB, Bower rushed for 199 yards and passed for 157 yards. Middle linebacker Cache Holmes anchors the defense, but the Vikings may have trouble slowing down Steilacoom’s air raid without cornerback Erik Burchill, who could miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

TNT pick: Steilacoom 38, North Kitsap 21