2019 Divisional Series TV Schedule: Where to watch and start times
Washington and Tampa Bay have punched their tickets to the postseason in dramatic and not-so dramatic fashion. We are now down to eight teams looking to win a World Series, some for the first time in a few years and others for the very first time.
Here is the following schedule of World Series games beginning with the Divisional Series all the way through the World Series ending on Oct. 31.
DIVISION SERIES (all times PDT)
NLDS on TBS;
ALDS on FS1 or MLB Network
Thursday: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Game 1, 2:02 p.m. TBS
Thursday: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1, 5:37 p.m. TBS
Friday: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Game 1, 11:05 a.m. FS1
Friday: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Game 2, 1:37 p.m. TBS
Friday: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Game 1, 4:07 p.m. MLB Network
Friday: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Game 2, 6:37 p.m. TBS
Saturday: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, 2:07 p.m, Game 2 FS1
Saturday: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Game 2, 9:07 p.m. FS1
Sunday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Game 3, Time TBD TBS
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Game 3, Time TBD TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Game 3, Time TBD MLB Network
Monday, Oct. 7: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Game 3 FS1
Monday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals G4 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals G4 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays G4 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins G4 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers G5 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves G5 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros G5 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1
Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees G5 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1
