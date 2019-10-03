Seahawks-Rams aftermath: What’s being said after the Thursday Night Football showdown

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, center, scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

What. A. Game.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams put together one of the best games to be played in the early 2019 season. From Russell Wilson and Chris Carson to Tedrick Thompson, it was an amazing night for the Seahawks.

The 30-29 finish featured amazing plays, missed kicks, and a a possible preview to a playoff showdown. As for right now, Rams fans have to be beside themselves but I’m sure Seahawks fans aren’t too worried.

Rams fans right now: pic.twitter.com/2l2vPSk4i1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 4, 2019

The Seahawks defense had been getting gashed but Tedrick Thompson came up with perhaps the biggest play of the game with his interception late in the 4th quarter.

What a moment for Tedric Thompson. He's been on the wrong end of some mistakes this year and has heard about it from Seahawks fans. The play of his career to seal this Seahawks win. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 4, 2019

An emotional Russell Wilson talks about Paul Allen’s presence at CenturyLink following Thursday’s epic.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson was impressed with the performance of Russell Wilson as he continues to play at a high level.

“Wilson continues to outdo himself. Already off to the best four-game start of his career, Wilson continued his MVP-level play with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and 268 yards on 17-of-23 passing. He added 32 yards on eight carries, coming up big with his legs in the fourth quarter as he tends to do. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson threw for 130 yards on the run, his highest total in a game in the last four seasons. He’s now thrown 12 touchdowns with no picks through five games.”