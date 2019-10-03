Seahawks hang on to beat Rams 30-29

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) celebrates after a missed field goal by the Rams in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenutryLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenutryLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenutryLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenutryLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Fans watch a tribute video to Paul Allen before he is inducted into the Ring of Honor before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenutryLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Fans react as Paul Allen is inducted into the Ring of Honor before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenutryLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seahawks fan Gwen Aguilar Musgrove becomes emotional as Paul Allen is inducted into the Ring of Honor before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler (56) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) escapes pressure by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) celebrate Metcalf’s touchdown during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after a fumble recovery by the Seahawks during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
A roughing the passer penalty by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) gives the Rams new life as they score a touchdown on the next play during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90), Seattle Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson (33), and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jamar Taylor (24) celebrate Thompson’s interception during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) celebrates a pass breakup during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass under pressure during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jamar Taylor (24) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) runs back to the bench after a kick off. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) hits Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) makes a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) chats with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) trieas to tackle Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gathers with the offense during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) breaks a tackle en route to a touchdown during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) pitches the ball to Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) points to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) after a catch during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (72) stops Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) short of a two-point conversion. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) juggles a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrates an interception by Seattle Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson (33) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) celebrates after a missed field goal by the Rams during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is upended after a catch during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) celebrate after a defensive stop during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) watches from the sideline. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson (33) celebrate his fourth quarter interception. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) goes airborne trying to gain an extra yard during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball off to Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass under heavy pressure during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks to fans after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
