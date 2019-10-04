The Latest: Australia leads Uruguay 19-3 at halftime

England players line up as they celebrate after the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Kobe Misaki Stadium against the United States in Kobe, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. England won 45-7. AP Photo

The Latest on Day 16 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Australia leads Uruguay 19-3 at halftime despite twice being a man down with players yellow-carded for high tackles in the Pool D game at Oita.

Australia was expected to win comfortably but was handicapping itself with some lazy tackling technique against a highly committed if over-matched Uruguay lineup.

The two-time champion Wallabies led 14-3 after tries to wingers Dane Haylett-Petty in the sixth minute and 19-year-old Jordan Petaia, who scored with his second touch in test rugby, in the 14th.

Flyhalf Felipe Berchesi slotted Uruguay's only points, converting a penalty for a high tackle after his team was unable to capitalize on a lineout and a scrum from close range in the 12th.

Australia lock Adam Coleman was yellow-carded for a high tackle on fullback Rodrigo Silva in the 14th and again was a man down when blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto got 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a high shot.

Despite the numeric disadvantage, center Tevita Kuridrani scored Australia's third try in the 31st to make the score 19-3.

The Uruguayans appeared to cross for try via center Tomas Inciarte after a ruck turnover just before halftime, but the Television Match Official intervened to disallow it because No. 8 Manuel Diana was never onside before be pilfered the ball at the back of the ruck.

11:45 a.m.

James O'Connor has been ruled out of Australia's Rugby World Cup game against Uruguay and will be replaced on the reserves bench by vice-captain Samu Kerevi.

Utility back O'Connor was initially included on the bench and was expected to play a minor role in the game at Oita, but he corked a muscle at practice and was ruled out as a precaution.

Kerevi, who was set to be rested for the Pool D game after playing a big role in Australia's win over Fiji and narrow loss to Wales, was drafted into the 23-man matchday squad.

Rugby Australia says two other changes are merely cosmetic. Because of what it described as a "embroidery mishap" backrowers Jack Dempsey and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will swap jersey numbers.

Dempsey, selected to play at No. 8, will wear the No. 6 jersey. Salakaia-Loto will play on the blindside flank but will wear the No. 8 jersey.

11:30 a.m.

England takes on Argentina in a pivotal Pool C game as Rugby World Cup action ramps up again with three games on Saturday.

Eddie Jones' England squad can secure a quarterfinals spot with another win. Argentina would be all but out of contention with another loss after losing 23-21 to France in its opening game.

England missed out on the quarterfinals in 2015, becoming the first Rugby World Cup tournament host nation to fail to get out of the group stage.

Japan needs a win over Samoa at City of Toyota Stadium to secure a Rugby World Cup quarterfinals spot for the first time

In the opening game on Day 16, two-time champion Australia takes on Uruguay at Oita.