Kennedy Catholic beats Enumclaw 41-13

Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Enumclaw’s Cash Jonas is announced before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sav’ell Smalls (9) celebrates a blocked punt in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Enumclaw’s Jackson McCann rushes in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s George Klewin and Junior Alexander celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic players warm up before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Enumclaw’s Dennis Polinsky looks out from a trailer before the start of the game. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Enumclaw student section cheers during the game. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Reed Shumpert celebrates a touchdown catch in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo rushes in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo rushes in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker makes a catch in the end zone that was later ruled incomplete in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker watches the defense play form the sideline. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zane Thornton is tackled after an interception. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Davis Dengah waits between plays in the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Enumclaw’s Cameron Brauer listens for a play in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jahvius Leui takes a break on the sideline. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sav’ell Smalls watches the game from the sideline. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zane Thornton catches an interception. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo is tackled during a rush in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jahvius Leui rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sav’ell Smalls sacks Cameron Brauer. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard makes a W sign with his hands while celebrating a Sav’ell Smalls sack. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander holds up a recovered fumble. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Enumclaw’s Jackson McCann Rishes in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard warms up. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A Enumclaw player watches the crowd from a trailer before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Reed Shumpert makes a touchdown catch in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Michael Snyder punts in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com