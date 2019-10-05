Day 9 at track worlds begins with false start for McNeal

Brianna Mcneal, of the United States, right, walks away after being disqualified for a false start in a the women's 100 meter hurdles heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. AP Photo

Just minutes into day nine of the world track and field championships, Olympic 100-meter hurdles champion Brianna McNeal was out.

The joint fourth-fastest woman in history in her event, American McNeal false-started in the second heat and was disqualified.

She initially disputed the verdict before accepting it after watching a replay, and then collapsed to the floor in a backstage area with her hands covering her face.

Also Saturday, there are the finals of the men's and women's 4x100 relays and the women's 5,000 and triple jump. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands can add 1500 gold to her earlier victory in the 10,000 meters.

There's also the men's shot put final in the stadium, while the men's marathon runners will have to contend with stifling heat and humidity on the Doha seafront.