Hoffenheim stuns Bayern with 2-1 away win, Dortmund held

Hoffenheim's Sargis Adamyan, left, and Bayern's Jerome Boateng, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1899 Hoffenheim in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Matthias Balk

Sargis Adamyan scored twice as Hoffenheim stunned Bayern Munich with a 2-1 away win on Saturday, while Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig also dropped points.

The Bavarians, buoyant after a 7-2 rout of Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday, expected another goal-fest against struggling Hoffenheim but Adamyan's 79th-minute goal sealed the first-ever victory at Bayern for the visitors.

Dortmund was held to a third consecutive 2-2 draw in the league at Freiburg, while Leipzig was held 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen. Also, Mainz won 2-1 at relegation rival Paderborn.

Schalke can take the league lead with a win at home against Cologne later.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Serge Gnabry, who scored four times at Tottenham, had an early goal ruled out against Hoffenheim as Joshua Kimmich strayed offside.

Robert Lewandowski then sent Gnabry on his way with his heel, but Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved the Germany forward's shot and Corentin Tolisso's effort from the rebound. Tolisso's next effort was just over.

Lewandowski had a penalty appeal waved away before the break after he went down under Kevin Akpoguma's challenge.

Bayern displayed little urgency after the break and was shocked when Adamyan fired the visitors in front in the 54th minute.

Tolisso lost the ball to former teammate Sebastian Rudy. He played in Dennis Geiger, who found Adamyan and he shot home through Jerome Boateng's legs.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac reacted with two changes, bringing on Thomas Müller and Ivan Perisic, and switching to three at the back with Kimmich moving forward to midfield.

The visitors almost scored again through Stefan Posch in the 65th before Lewandowski equalized with a header from Müller's cross in the 73rd.

It was the Poland striker's 11th goal in seven Bundesliga games.

But Adamyan scored again six minutes later, again shooting through Boateng's legs and into the bottom corner, to put the brakes on Bayern's Oktoberfest celebrations.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports