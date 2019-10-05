Hines’ rushing helps Duquesne hold off Long Island 21-14

A.J. Hines rushed for 140 yards with a touchdown and twice converted first downs on third-and-short in the final minutes to preserve Duquesne's 21-14 victory over Long Island University in the first meeting of the two teams Saturday.

Duquesne (3-2, 1-0 Northeast Conference) took its first possession 74 yards in nine plays and got on the board with Mark Allen's 20-yard scoring run. Hines added a late touchdown, scoring from the 1 as the Dukes led 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Long Island (0-4, 0-3), which is Joining the NEC and moving up from Division-II, marched 74 yards in 14 plays and made it a one-score game with 3:55 remaining when Clay Beathard found Steven Chambers crossing the front of the end zone.

The Dukes, aided by Hines' two first-down conversions, ran out the clock.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beathard completed 15 of 24 passes for 221 yards but was intercepted twice. David Parr was 12 of 21 for 196 yards for Duquesne.