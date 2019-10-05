No. 10 Florida beats No. 7 Auburn 24-13 at Swamp

Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill (24) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. AP Photo

Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida's defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn 24-13 in the Swamp on Saturday.

Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt's tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program's longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.

The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.

Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Gators kept JaTarvious Whitlow in check and harassed freshman quarterback Bo Nix, whose father, Patrick, upset top-ranked Florida in Gainesville in 1994.

Nix completed 11 of 27 passes for 145 yards for Auburn (5-1, 2-1), with a touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked three times, once for a 22-yard loss in which he looked completely lost.

Florida's Kyle Trask was equally turnover-prone, although much more efficient through the air. He was seemingly knocked out of the game in the second quarter when Auburn star Derrick Brown landed on his left leg. Trask eventually walked to the locker room with no assistance and returned to a raucous ovation.

He completed 19 of 31 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also fumbled three times.

Florida coach Dan Mullen told CBS at halftime that Trask sprained a knee ligament.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 10, NO. 14 IOWA 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet had a 2-yard touchdown run to give Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against Iowa, forcing four turnovers and making eight sacks.

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes' turnovers.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled on his team's first snap, giving up the ball at the Hawkeyes 18. Michigan, though, had to settle for a field goal after gaining just 6 yards. The Wolverines took a 10-0 lead on their next drive, which started with a 51-yard pass to Nico Collins and finished with Charbonnet's 2-yard run.

Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan's 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Michigan's Shea Patterson was 14 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception.

Iowa's Nate Stanley was 23 of 42 for 260 yards with three interceptions, ending a 139-pass streak without getting picked off.

NO. 5 LSU 42, UTAH STATE 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns against Utah State.

Burrow completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass before being replaced by Myles Brennan in the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. He has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games.

Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0). His second TD on a 39-yard throw was the completion on which Burrow surpassed 300 yards. Burrow's other TD strikes went to Derrick Dillon, JaMarr Chase and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

The Aggies (3-2) had 159 yards of offense.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 45, KANSAS 20

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading Oklahoma.

Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for Oklahoma. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) spotted Kansas (2-4, 0-2) a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.

That allowed them to cruise to their 22nd straight true road win, the second-longest streak since at least World War II in major college football. Bud Wilkinson's Sooners won 25 in a row from 1953-58. It also allowed Oklahoma to build momentum for next weekend's Red River Showdown with No. 11 Texas.

NO. 8 WISCONSIN 48, KENT STATE 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and Wisconsin coasted to past Kent State.

Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers (5-0).

Baun's three sacks led a Wisconsin defense to its third shutout of the season. The Badgers held Kent State (2-3) to 124 yards of total offense. Chris Orr added two sacks for a unit that has allowed four touchdowns through five games.

Dustin Crum and Woody Barrett combined for just 64 yards on 10-of-17 passing.

NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 52, BOWLING GREEN 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish (4-1) had their way with the Falcons (1-4), a first-time opponent from the Mid-American Conference whose campus is just 164 miles away. The margin matched Notre Dame's winning difference in a 66-14 victory over New Mexico this season and was Notre Dame's first shutout since 2014.

The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing for 102 yards on seven carries. Notre Dame limited the Falcons (1-4) to 228 yards. Book was 16 of 20 for 261 yards.

NO. 11 TEXAS 42, WEST VIRGINIA 31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Texas converted three turnovers into TDs.

Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on the road for the second straight time.

The Longhorns had plenty of motivation for this one. Ehlinger and several Texas players were upset last year after several Mountaineers flashed "horns down" signs during West Virginia's 42-41 victory in Austin. Ehlinger noted in a tweet that was later deleted: "Do not think it will be forgotten."

Ehlinger finished 18 of 33 for 211 yards. He threw just his second interception of the season that West Virginia turned into a third-quarter field goal.

NO. 12 PENN STATE 35, PURDUE 7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.

Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) didn't cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.

Penn State jumped out fast, scoring on its first four drives, none lasting longer than 3:41.

TEXAS TECH 45, OKLAHOMA STATE 35

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jett Duffey threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first start of the season, leading Texas Tech past Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter and won its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the previous 12 meetings.

Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma, T.J. Vashe, KeSean Carter and Dalton Rigdon. Duffey had a 16-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Chuba Hubbard ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns.