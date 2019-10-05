Young TD sparks UT Martin to 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky

Lamarcus Young's early 41-yard touchdown run sparked UT Martin to a 38-28 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Skyhawks (3-2, 2-0) trailed 7-0 late in the first quarter when Young broke downfield to even the score. Ryan Courtright's 22-yard field goal gave UT Martin a 10-7 edge, and a 9-yard touchdown run by Jaimiee Bowe stretched it to 17-7 with 1:27 left in the first half. Eastern Kentucky scored again just before halftime to close to 17-14.

UT Martin fell behind 21-17 midway through the third quarter, but quarterback John Bachus III answered with a short touchdown run to put the Skyhawks back on top for good. TJ Jefferson's 44-yard fumble recovery for a score made it 31-21 with 2:48 left in the third.

Bachus had 167 yards passing for the Skyhawks. Peyton Logan ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Parker McKinney threw for 313 yards and two scores for the Colonels (3-3, 1-1).