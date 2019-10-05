Cookus throws 5 TD passes in Northern Arizona victory

Chase Cookus threw for 406 yards with five touchdown passes, three of them in the third quarter, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 41-23 on Saturday.

After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Lumberjacks (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky) scored 24 points in the third quarter and led 34-20 heading into the fourth. Cookus threw TD passes of 61 and 16 yards to Brandon Porter and 51 yards to Stacy Chukwumezie in the explosive period.

Cookus added a 14-yard scoring pass to Ceejhay French-Love for NAU's final score. In three home games against Northern Colorado, Cookus — a fifth-year senior — passed for 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jacob Knipp was 31-of-49 passing for 411 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bears (1-5, 1-1). However, NAU had five sacks, eight tackles for loss and allowed just 32 rushing yards.