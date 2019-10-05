LEADING OFF: Scherzer to start for Nats after relief outing

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer watches a delivery to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:

PROBABLE — BUT NOT DEFINITE

With Washington and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied 1-1 in their NL Division Series, Nationals ace Max Scherzer is scheduled to start Game 3 at home on Sunday.

Scherzer threw 77 pitches over the first five innings of the NL wild card game against Milwaukee on Tuesday and allowed three runs and four hits — including Yasmani Grandal's two-run homer in the first and Eric Thames' solo drive in the second.

He returned on two days' rest Friday to make his fourth career postseason relief appearance, striking out the side in the eighth inning to help Washington win 4-2.

"I felt I could really go one inning and recover from that," Scherzer said.

In the event Scherzer can't start, manager Dave Martinez indicated right-hander Anibal Sánchez replace him.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu starts for the Dodgers.

THE (WAINW)RIGHT STUFF

Adam Wainwright starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday against Atlanta, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2000 amateur draft,

A prep star in Brunswick, Georgia, Wainwright was traded to the Cardinals after the 2003 season with pitchers Jason Marquis and Ray King for J.D. Drew and Eli Marrero.

Now 38, Wainwright went 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts this year.

"I always tell these guys, old players means good players," Wainwright said. "You don't get to be an old player if you're not a good player."

Braves starter Mike Soroka was 9 when Wainwright made his postseason debut in 2006.

The series is tied 1-1.

REST

The AL Division Series take a day off for travel, preparing for matchups to resume Monday at Minnesota and Tampa Bay.

Yankees RHP Luis Severino (1-1) makes his seventh postseason start and his fourth appearance of an injury-marred season, starting against Twins All-Star Jake Odorizzi (15-7) on Monday.

New York will try to complete a sweep.

Zack Greinke (8-1) starts Game 3 for Houston against former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton (16-6), who beat Oakland in the AL wild card game on Tuesday when he did not allow an earned run over five innings.

EYES

New York's Game 1 win was seen by an average of 3.4 million viewers on the MLB Network, the second-most-watched game in the history of the network behind 4.6 million for the Chicago Cubs' 5-2 victory over San Francisco in Game 2 of the 2016 NL Division Series.