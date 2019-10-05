Washington-Stanford aftermath: What’s being said after Stanford’s upset of the Huskies

Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, left, is tackled by Washington’s Cameron Williams (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

The 15th ranked Washington Huskies did themselves no favors in the Pac-12 North race on Saturday as they lost to a struggling 2-3 Stanford Cardinal team in a sleepy Stanford Stadium by the score of 23-13.

The loss brought flashbacks to the late night-early morning stunner that Cal produced in Early September. Struggling offense, defensive breakdowns at the worst possible times. All the things you want to avoid in a run for the Rose Bowl.

That preseason optimism of a Rose Bowl run and maybe even a playoff run has been replaced with bitter frustration and searching for answers in the first week of October.

The theme for most of the night was “Where is Hunter Bryant”, after one reception for eight yards while the Huskies offense was stagnant, can you blame the outcry?

Did Hunter Bryant & Cade Otton get kicked off the team? Bush Hambdan's play calling is horrific!! #UWvsStan — Anthony (@PointBroke) October 6, 2019

Hunter Bryant still on the team? — Mr. Lo (@WorkDoersFC) October 6, 2019

Stanford entered this game beat up and started three freshman lineman, yet the Cardinal controlled the pace of the game from start to finish.

Jet Toner made that FG despite holder giving him the laces. And Stanford has a two-score lead over Washington. Gritty performance by the banged up Card, dismal performance by the Huskies. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) October 6, 2019

Could it be Chris Petersen’s offense is the problem?

Until Pete gives up the offense man... this will continue — CokeGreaterThanPepsi (@coker_UDub) October 6, 2019

Or is it Jimmy Lake’s defense? A defense that gave up almost 500 yards on offense to one of the more mediocre offenses in all of college football.

Been a while since I've seen Washington's defense get thoroughly out-hit, and that absolutely happened tonight. #Huskies took one on the chin. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) October 6, 2019

No matter how you slice it, we’ve entered the first week of October with a fading UW squad. Oh, and Pac-12 North-leading Oregon comes to Seattle in two weeks.