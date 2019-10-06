Detroit takes on non-conference foe Dallas

Dallas Stars (0-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to Detroit for a non-conference matchup.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 17-19-5 record at home a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 209 total goals last season while collecting 357 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars Injuries: Roman Polak: day to day (undisclosed).