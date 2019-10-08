Peninsula, Gig Harbor football record wins in Week 5

When Peninsula faces the Timberline High School football team, nothing seems to come easy. That was the case again last Thursday night, when Peninsula emerged with a 24-21 overtime road win against the Blazers.

On paper, it looked like it would likely be a comfortable win for the Seahawks, as Timberline is in rebuilding mode, entering the game with a 1-3 overall record and 0-2 mark in the 3A SSC. But these two teams always seem to bring the best out in each other.

Peninsula’s Cole McVay sealed the win in overtime with an interception near the goal-line. Sean Skladany led the offense with 65 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, also adding a 30-yard reception. Chase Wittmers racked up 67 yards on five catches. Quarterback Peyton Bice completed 11-of-20 passes for 136 yards and one interception.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Junior kicker Camron Watkins kicked the game-winning 24-yard field goal in overtime for the Seahawks.

Peninsula (3-2 overall, 3-0 SSC) hits the road next, for a 7 p.m. matchup against Central Kitsap (3-1, 2-1) on Friday, Oct. 11.

GIG HARBOR BOUNCES BACK

After a disappointing 42-18 loss to Yelm in week four, Gig Harbor (4-1, 2-1) bounced back with a resounding 46-7 win over North Thurston (2-3, 0-3) on Friday night.

Quarterback Cade Dessert completed 18-of-25 passes for 239 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed four times for 30 yards and a touchdown.

It was a big night for Gig Harbor’s receivers, led by Griffin Sparrow, who had 80 yards on four catches. Tate Turnbull hauled in 68 yards and a touchdown on four receptions and Zane Skansi racked up 61 yards and two touchdowns on six catches. Jack Emery added a touchdown and 12 yards on two catches.

Gig Harbor welcomes Capital (2-3, 2-1) to Roy Anderson Field next. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.