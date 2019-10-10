Sharks take on the Blackhawks on 4-game skid

San Jose Sharks (0-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall and 20-21-9 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season, 48 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

San Jose finished 46-27-9 overall and 32-14-4 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Sharks were called for 298 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: Tim Heed: day to day (upper body), Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).