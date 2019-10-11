Sports

Seahawks at Browns: Where to watch or listen, game time and network

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gathers with the offense during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Nothing like a football Sunday in the morning. Running backs along with your brunch this Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks look to win their third-straight game of the season as they hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns.

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

TV: Q13 FOX

Kickoff Time: 10:07 AM

FOX Broadcast Crew: (Play-by-Play) Chris Myers, (Color Analyst) Daryl Johnston, (Sideline) Laura Okmin

Radio: 710 ESPN, 97.3 KIRO FM, ESPN Radio

Local Broadcast Crew: (Play-by-Play) Steve Raible, (Color Analyst) Dave Wyman, (Sideline) John Clayton, Jen Mueller

National Broadcast Crew: (Play-by-Play) Adam Amin, (Color Analyst) Jack Del Rio, (Sideline) Ben Hartsock

