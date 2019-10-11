Perry, Dallas lead Miami to 17-9 win over No. 20 Virginia

Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 17-9. AP Photo

N'Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, and Miami knocked off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 on Friday night.

Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.

Perry finished 16 of 27 for 182 yards.

Bryce Perkins connected on his first nine passes and finished 24 for 41 for 244 yards for Virginia (4-2, 2-1).

Brian Delaney made three field goals for the Cavaliers, who were looking for their first 3-0 start since 2007. They're now tied with North Carolina for first place in the Coastal Division, and could be joined there by Duke if the Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech on Saturday.

NO. 13 OREGON 45, COLORADO 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 34 as Oregon won its fifth straight.

Jaylon Redd rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. Cyrus Habibi-Likio ran for three touchdowns and CJ Verdell rushed for 171 yards.

Oregon has not dropped a game since the season opener against Auburn.

Steven Montez threw for 131 yards for Colorado (3-3, 1-2) but he was intercepted four times on four consecutive drives. It is the second straight loss for the Buffaloes.

Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was day-to-day going into the game but he started and finished with four catches for 70 yards.

Herbert was 18 of 32 with two touchdowns, bringing his total to 17 TDs this season.